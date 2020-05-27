Juneau Assembly may approve $1M for child care providers
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — The Juneau Assembly may approve more than $1 million in funds to assist licensed child care providers whose businesses have been hurt by the coronavirus. KTOO-FM reported the assembly plans to vote on an emergency measure during a special meeting onThursday. The vote would commit federal relief funds for distribution to child care providers beginning in June. The program would initially give licensed providers up to $500 per child each month, about half of what they would normally receive in tuition if they were at capacity. The subsidy would decrease to $250 per full-time enrolled child in September.