Juneau healthcare worker has adverse reaction to vaccine
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Alaska have reported that a health care worker had an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine within minutes of receiving a shot. Dr. Lindy Jones is the emergency room medical director at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau. He says the individual was among the first to receive the vaccine in Juneau on Tuesday and was under observation after receiving the shot, in accordance with protocols, when she began feeling flushed and short of breath. She was then taken to the emergency room for treatment and was kept in the hospital overnight. The woman was healthy and doing well Wednesday and being monitored.