Juneau residents warned of dangerous ‘historic avalanches’
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An “extreme” danger warning has been issued in Juneau for Saturday evening with the potential for “historic avalanches” in residential areas. City officials have recommended residents in the avalanche zone evacuate their homes, especially people living in the Behrends Avenue neighborhood in downtown. KTOO-FM reported that the Urban Avalanche Advisory raised the danger warning to the highest scale Saturday. The city has said the Centennial Hall will be open as an emergency shelter at 8 p.m. for anyone who chooses to leave their home. COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.