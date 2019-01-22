Juneau students choose Huskies as mascot for combined teams

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – High school athletic teams in Juneau are getting a new mascot for three sports.

The football, wrestling and tennis teams draw athletes from all three Juneau high schools.

The Juneau Empire reports students chose Huskies as the mascot for combined teams. They also considered the Ravens, Miners or Phoenix.

Huskies has local historical roots. Athletic teams at Douglas High School were the Huskies before the school was combined with Juneau High in the 1950s.

Team colors will be black, silver and white.

Juneau-Douglas High School will remain the Crimson Bears for all other sports. Likewise, Thunder Mountain High will retain its Falcons mascot for sports other than football, wrestling and tennis.

Yaakoosge Daakahidi Alternative is Juneau’s third high school.

