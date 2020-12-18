      Weather Alert

Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

Dec 18, 2020 @ 10:23am

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than they have in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close together was during Galileo’s time in the 17th century. But it occurred close to the sun and was hard to see. Jupiter and Saturn’s merger in the 13th century was considerably closer and in plain view. To see it Monday, go out a little after sunset and look to the southwest. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two. Despite appearances, they’ll actually be more than 450 million miles apart.

 

You May Also Like
Joe Biden Now Officially President-Elect
Tyson facing another lawsuit over employee COVID-19 death
US Officials Say COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
Nurse is 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida