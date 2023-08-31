Justice Clarence Thomas Reports He Took 3 Trips On Republican Donor’s Plane Last Year
August 31, 2023 9:00AM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow.
In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel.
But the filing doesn’t include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes.
Thomas’ report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.