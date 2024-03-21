Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Apple Has Kept An Illegal Monopoly Over Smartphones In US

March 21, 2024 9:10AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple says a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit accusing it of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones in the U.S. is “wrong on the facts and the law.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in New Jersey.

The suit alleges Apple uses its control over the iPhone to engage in an “illegal course of conduct.”

The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s approach to aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust law that officials say is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market.

Apple has defended the digital fortress known as its walled garden as a feature prized by consumers who want to protect their personal information.

You May Also Like

1

How Do Animals React During A Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan To Find Out In April
2

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras
3

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
4

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers
5

This Golden Retriever Farm Has Become A Tourist Attraction