Justice Department Says Illegal Monopoly By Ticketmaster And Live Nation Drives Up Prices For Fans

May 23, 2024 8:11AM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment, accusing them of running an illegal monopoly over live events in America and driving up prices for fans.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New York and was brought with 30 state and district attorneys general.

The suit seeks to break up the monopoly they say is squeezing out smaller promoters and hurting artists.

The Justice Department accuses Live Nation of a slew of practices that allow it to maintain a stronghold over the live music scene.

Live Nation has denied that it engages in practices that violate antitrust laws.

