Justice Department Won’t Charge Former VP Pence Over Handling Of Classified Documents

June 2, 2023 9:00AM AKDT
Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice has informed former Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team that it won’t pursue criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

The department sent a letter to Pence’s attorney on Thursday informing him that, after an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, no criminal charges will be sought.

The news comes days before Pence plans to launch his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination for president.

It’s a campaign that would put him in direct competition with former President Donald Trump.

 

 

