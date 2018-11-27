Justices weigh free speech case involving ‘Arctic Man’ event

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is considering a freedom of speech case resulting from an arrest at Alaska’s Arctic Man – a snowmobile and ski race event that draws thousands to a remote campsite.

The case before the justices on Monday could affect a range of people who might sue police over claims they were arrested as retaliation for something they said or wrote that’s protected by the First Amendment.

Alaska resident Russell Bartlett was arrested by troopers at Arctic Man in 2014. Charges were dropped but he sued, claiming he was arrested for comments he made to troopers.

A lower court initially dismissed Bartlett’s lawsuit, but an appeals court said it could go forward.