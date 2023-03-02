Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates

After many delays, Justin Bieber just pulled the plug on the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. His next show was supposed to be at The Utilita Arena Sheffield in the U.K. but they shared: “Please note: This show has been cancelled. Your refund will be processed as soon as possible & automatically to your method of payment.”

Ticketmaster has marked the rest of his European shows cancelled. You might recall last June was when Bieber first took a break to deal with partial paralysis of his face, then fired it back up at the end of July last year only to pull the plug again after six shows in Europe. He added: “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”