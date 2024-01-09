Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake Clears His Instagram Account

January 9, 2024 7:14AM AKST
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Musician, Justin Timberlake reacts during Day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on September 26, 2019 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Earlier on Monday, Justin Timberlake wiped his Instagram account, leaving it bare. His photos and videos have either been deleted or archived, but he still follows 1,225 users and has over 72 million followers.

 

Fans are clueless about what has prompted the cleanse, but he was active on the account just last month. We’re thinking something is coming… like maybe new music??

We’ll keep ya posted!

