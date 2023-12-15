Justin Timberlake Seems To Reference Britney Spears During Surprise Concert

Justin Timberlake performed a surprise concert in Las Vegas this week at the opening of the Fontainebleau hotel. He seemingly made a reference to former girlfriend, Britney Spears, before performing “Cry Me A River”. “No disrespect,” he said in a TikTok fan video.

A ton of celebs were in the black-tie crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Keith Urban, and Sylvester Stallone. He didn’t really address the memoir, but we all knew what that meant. Remember Timberlake released the song the year he broke up with Britney Spears, from 1999 to 2002. The music video’s adulterous woman was a dead-ringer for Britney, leading fans to believe back then she was the reason for their break-up.

Britney shared intimate details of their three years together in her memoir, “The Woman In Me.” She talked about her cheating with Wade Robson, Justin’s unnamed flings, and said that video made her feel like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

Timberlake did lay low in the wake of Spears’ explosive memoir’s release, taking wife Jessica Biel, and their boys, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, to Mexico last month.

He’s progressively regaining popularity despite his Instagram comments being partially blocked to stave off detractors.