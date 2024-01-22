Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song

The release date for Justin Timberlake’s new single has been revealed along with what appears to be the cover art.

After performing at his One Night Only concert in Memphis, Tennessee, the singer shared a photo from a recent teaser shoot and announced that the single will be released on Thursday, January 25th.

This announcement comes after Timberlake posted a mysterious video with a voiceover by Benicio Del Toro titled “Justin Timberlake Presents: ‘EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS,'” which is likely the title of his upcoming album. He also shared another post on Instagram with the caption “EITIW,” which stands for the album title. During his concert on Friday, January 19th, he even performed a new song called “Selfish” for his hometown audience at the Orpheum. The live version featured lyrics such as “If I get jealous, I can’t help it / I want every bit of you, guess I’m selfish.” While there is no official confirmation on which song will be released on Thursday, all signs point to “Selfish.”

The excitement surrounding this news comes after Timberlake deleted his entire Instagram account. Prior to any confirmation from Timberlake, a source had previously revealed to Page Six that he has plans to release new music this year and embark on a US tour in 2024.