Justin Timberlake was accompanied by The Tennessee Kids for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Can you identify all the songs he performed in that cramped studio? If you’re stuck, we’ve got ya!

Here’s the set list:

“Señorita”

“Rock Your Body”

“Pusher Love Girl”

“Until The End Of Time”

“Selfish”

“What Goes Around”

“SexyBack”

What was your favorite?