Kansas officers shoot, kill man who pointed gun after chase

Jun 15, 2020 @ 6:02pm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities have shot and killed a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service who led them on a car chase then pointed a gun at them. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase started Monday afternoon when troopers located a man wanted by the marshals near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas. Troopers pursued the vehicle into Lawrence, where they eventually were able to stop the vehicle. The patrol said the man got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun in the direction of the troopers and an officer with a local law enforcement agency, and they exchanged gunfire. The patrol didn’t identify the suspect, a white man who died at the scene.

