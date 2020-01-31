Kasilof man killed by Alaska State Trooper on domestic call
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 32-year-old Kenai Peninsula man was shot and killed by an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call. Justin Leman died Wednesday night. Troopers at 6:15 p.m. took a call of a disturbance at a home in Kasilof, a community of 555 about 12 miles south of the city of Kenai. The caller said a gun had been fired at the home. When troopers arrived, Leman ran into woods. Troopers say that shortly after 8:30 p.m., Leman “produced a weapon toward a trooper” and was fired upon. Leman died at the scene. The name of the officer will be released after three days.