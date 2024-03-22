Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer Diagnosis

March 22, 2024 10:44AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kate Middleton released a video explaining her absence from public life announcing she had major abdominal surgery in January. Initially thought to be non-cancerous, doctors did find “there was cancer present.” She is undergoing preventative chemotherapy despite a successful surgery to remove the cancer.

Middleton said she hopes the public understands their need as a family for space, privacy and time while she completes her treatment.

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras
3

This Golden Retriever Farm Has Become A Tourist Attraction
4

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers
5

Pentagon To Give Ukraine $300 Million In Weapons Even As It Lacks Funds To Replenish US Stockpile