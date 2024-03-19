Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kate Middleton Seen With Prince William

March 19, 2024 7:35AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

With conspiracy theories running rampant across the world about her well-being, now there’s video of her out with William.

Kate Middleton was spotted on Saturday with her husband Prince William.  There’s video of them at a place called the Windsor Farm Shop, about a mile from their home. The kids weren’t with them. Witnesses say Kate looked, quote, “happy, relaxed, and healthy.” Supposedly, they also spent part of the day watching their kids play sports.

There were rumors of an announcement coming from the Royal Family, but so far nothing.

You May Also Like

1

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia
2

Muni Long Spouts Off On Her Mission To Save R&B Music
3

How Do Animals React During A Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan To Find Out In April
4

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras
5

The Oscars Air An Hour Earlier This Sunday Due To Daylight Savings