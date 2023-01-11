Kate Winslet Encourages Young Reporter Doing Her First Interview

This is such an amazingly kind thing for an A-lister to do! Kate Winslet could tell a young reporter named Martha from a German TV network was really nervous, and stopped to give her encouragement.

She asked if it was her first interview, to which the reporter said yes, so Winslet said, “This is going to be the most amazing interview ever…and do you know why? Because we’ve decided it’s going to be.” She not only gave an adorable pep talk but went full on hype girl mode! So great! They even got a selfie afterwards!

Kudos Kate!