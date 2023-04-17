Katy Perry And Lionel Richie To Headline King Charles’ Coronation

A couple of Americans are headlining the concert for King Charles’ upcoming coronation after several top UK artists (including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Elton John) all said no. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie been booked as headliners along with Take That (without Robbie Williams) in their first show in four years at the coronation.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sound.