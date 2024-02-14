Katy Perry Announces She’s Leaving “American Idol” After This Season

Katy Perry says the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol will be her swan song “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

She joined the show as a judge in Season 16 and teased new music is coming. “I’ve been in the studio for a while,” Perry added. “I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world, maybe bring new music.”

Here’s a look at the first audition this season!