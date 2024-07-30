Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Katy Perry Apologizes To Parents For Racy Songs

July 30, 2024 7:53AM AKDT
Katy Perry has a different perspective as a mom now hearing her own little girl sing her spicier songs from past albums. Katy’s daughter, Daisy, has been learning her mom’s discography, which means she’s singing the big empowering songs like “Roar,” but she’s also learned the more risqué numbers as well.

On the flip side, she’s also singing “Peacock.” And now I know what every parent went through and I’m sorry.

“Peacock” was part of the 2010 Teenage Dream album, so it’s a been a while since its release. The song alludes to showing off your private areas to someone else. *gasp*

Katy recently put out “Woman’s World” and is expected to release “Lifetimes” on Friday, August 9, 2024 as part of her upcoming album 143 in September.

 

