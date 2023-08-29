Katy Perry Is Suing Katie Perry

Katy Perry has been fighting in court for years, against an Australian woman who has almost the exact same name. Her name is Katie Perry (notice the difference in spelling), and she owns a small clothing business in her home country. Well, American Katy tried to shut her down or force her to change the name all the way back in 2009. Australian Katie has been dealing with this ever since. She thought it was over when the Australian Federal Court sided with her. But American Katy won’t let it go and just filed an appeal.