Katy Perry Sells Catalog for $225 Million
September 19, 2023 7:07AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Katy Perry is the latest artist to sell off their music catalog for big bucks, raking in $225 million for rights to her five albums, “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness,” and “Smile.”
Now, if she starts rerecording her albums to release “Katy’s Version”…we’ll know something went sideways LOL!