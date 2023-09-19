Katy Perry Sells Catalog for $225 Million

Katy Perry is the latest artist to sell off their music catalog for big bucks, raking in $225 million for rights to her five albums, “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness,” and “Smile.”

Katy Perry has sold her catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million — including ‘Teenage Dream’ and her four other albums released between 2008 and 2020. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/NCzNNsu0oD — billboard (@billboard) September 18, 2023

Now, if she starts rerecording her albums to release “Katy’s Version”…we’ll know something went sideways LOL!