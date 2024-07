Katy Perry’s latest pic is showing off her hard work in the gym. She posted a patriotic photo wearing a red, white, and blue bathing suit and looks fire! She captioned the pic, “BB UR A FIREWORK.”

She also said, “and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH.”

New music from Katy just around the corner!