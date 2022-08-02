Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Katy Perry Threw Pizza To Fans At Nightclub

August 2, 2022 4:08AM AKDT
Katy Perry was at a nightclub in Las Vegas recently and decided to feed her hungry fans.

She was in the DJ booth and found herself with an entire box of pizza. So instead of pass the box around, she took individual slices out of the box and tossed them into the crowd!!

Think about that for a second. If you didn’t know Katy Perry was tossing pizza and you got smacked in the face with a hot slice, you would be mad wouldn’t you?

The crowd didn’t seem to mind!

