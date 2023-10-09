Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Keanu Reeves Plays Catch With A Young Fan

October 9, 2023 6:11AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Nine-year-old Elijah’s grandma has a bit of a hobby in “fishing” for celebrities. She’s met over 100. She heard that Keanu Reeves was performing with his band at the House of Blues, and her grandsons decided to tag along this time. He ended up having the most amazing experience! 

He got to play catch with a “superstar” and said it was the best few minutes of his life!  He’s going to keep that football forever!  His 11-year-old brother Caleb got a selfie and they both got their swag autographed!

 

STORY HERE

 

You May Also Like

1

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
2

Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler
3

McCarthy’s Last-Ditch Plan To Keep The Government Open Collapses, Making Shutdown Almost Certain
4

As Employers Face Labor Shortages, Biden Administration Rolls Out Playbook For Training Workers
5

The Supreme Court Will Decide If State Laws Limiting Social Media Platforms Violate The Constitution