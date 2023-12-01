Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Overcharged Her As Her Manager By Millions

December 1, 2023 8:54AM AKST
Kelly Clarkson has been very open in her music and interviews about how difficult her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has been. But now TMZ found that a California labor commissioner determined that he owes her more than $2.6 million in unlawfully-collected booking commissions.

He apparently brokered several major deals for Clarkson while serving as her manager, including her gigs on The Voice and hosting the Billboard Music Awards. But under California law, only agents are allowed to book gigs for talent and earn commissions. Blackstock reportedly will appeal the decision.

Clarkson filed for divorce back in 2020 after 7 years of marriage, and it was finalized in March of 2022. She was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million, and $45,000 per month in child support.

