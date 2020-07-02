      Weather Alert

Kenai loses air traffic after virus arrives, RavnAir departs

Jul 2, 2020 @ 9:30am

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — An official says the coronavirus pandemic and the bankruptcy of an air carrier have combined to drastically reduce travel through a Southcentral Alaska airport. The Peninsula Clarion reported the Kenai Municipal Airport has had 18,000 fewer passengers through May than the previous year as a result of the coronavirus and the bankruptcy of RavnAir Group. RavnAir halted its operations April 5. Kenai airport Manager Mary Bondurant says there were 6,441 passengers traveling out of Kenai in April 2019 and only 359 in April this year. The airport had 7,198 passengers departures in May 2019 compared to 702 in May 2020.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say