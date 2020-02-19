Kenai man charged with murder in shooting death of mother
KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A 22-year-old Kenai man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his mother. KSRM-radio reports Philip Green is charged in the death of 51-year-old Rita Green. Police at 3 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at a home. As police searched for a suspect, nearby Kaleidoscope Elementary School was locked down. Police say the Philip Green was found with assistance from an Alaska State Trooper police dog. He is jailed at Wildwood Pretrial Facility and he was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. Online court documents do not list Green’s attorney.