Kenai man sentenced for mailing threat to state judge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 43-year-old Kenai man has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening a state judge. Federal prosecutors say Steven Bachmeier was sentenced Friday. Bachmeier in May 2010 faced state criminal charges and tried to withdraw a guilty plea. The judge in the case denied his request and Bachmeier threatened to “carve the flesh” from the judge’s children. In January 2017, Bachmeier tried to have his name legally changed and the matter was assigned to the same judge. Prosecutors say Bachmeier mailed a pleading to the court, repeated the threat to kill the judge’s family and was charged with mailing a threatening communication.