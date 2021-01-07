Kenai Peninsula Borough second to Anchorage Municipality on virus relief funds
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A new report says the Kenai Peninsula Borough received more state and municipal coronavirus relief funds than almost anywhere else in Alaska. The Peninsula Clarion reported an analysis by the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District found the area in southern Alaska received just under $50 million. The analysis found 1,041 peninsula-based businesses received direct assistance from the state’s AK CARES small business relief grants. The amount was second only to the Municipality of Anchorage, where 1,438 businesses received $73 million in state aid. The report says the state distributed about $274 million in direct relief to small businesses.