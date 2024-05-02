Kenya Grace Spouts of on Coachella

In the first part of our episode, Kenya Grace takes us on a journey through the creative process behind her electrifying song, “Strangers.” Discover how this track has captivated the car and racing community, becoming their anthem for exhilarating IG videos.

Kenya also shares insights into the mesmerizing art of ‘live looping’ on synth pads, revealing the meticulous dedication required for her breathtaking live performances. Plus, she opens up about the challenges of studio sessions and her experiences performing at iconic festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury, as well as her exciting first-time adventures in the United States.

In the second part, our hosts Erik Zachary and Tamara Dhia dive into the latest buzz in pop culture. From the heated feud between Chris Brown and Quavo to the exciting news of Blue Ivy Carter’s role in “Mufasa: The Lion King,” they cover it all.

Join the discussion as they unpack the rise of CheeseBall Man in NYC and the fleeting moment of Hozier’s #1 spot, overshadowed by Taylor Swift’s chart-topping dominance. And don’t miss the anticipation building around Rihanna’s highly awaited R7 album, as she strives for perfection.

