      Weather Alert

Ketchikan approves draft of wide-ranging equal rights law

Jul 8, 2020 @ 9:48am

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Ketchikan city council has approved a draft ordinance to protect equal rights for residents covering a range of personal, cultural and social circumstances. The Ketchikan Daily News reported the first reading of an equal rights ordinance that passed last Thursday would prohibit discrimination based on factors including ethnicity, national origin, religion and marital status. The ordinance would also protect citizens from discrimination stemming from disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Ketchikan Mayor Bob Sivertsen says the ordinance could be amended and updated as new information arises. The proposal is scheduled for a second reading July 16.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say