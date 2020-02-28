Ketchikan grocery store destroyed in landslide
A landslide crashed into the back of a grocery store in a city near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle. The Ketchikan Daily News reports that no one was injured early Thursday when the landslide smashed into the store in Ketchikan. No one was injured. A city official says rock, dirt and trees knocked over shelves and pushed ceiling beams out of place. The impact ruptured the sprinkler system, which affected the entire structure. The owner says there’s no timetable for reopening. He says it feels like it’s going to be a long time, if ever. The store employed 25 people.