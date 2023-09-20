Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Settle Their Divorce

September 20, 2023 6:36AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s been a rocky four months, but everything has apparently been hammered out in Kevin Costner’s divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

They released a joint statement saying they have come to “an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues.” They were recently in court hammering out child support, as she pushed for nearly $130,000 a month. A judge reduced that to over $63,000 a month.  They share three kids together, ages 16, 14 and 13.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
4

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction