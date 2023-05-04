Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kevin Costner NOT Coming Back To “Yellowstone”

May 4, 2023 10:11AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s been a week for Kevin Costner. It was announced he is getting a divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

And now comes word he won’t return after this latest season of “Yellowstone”. Reports of friction between Costner and series creator Tyler Sheridan might be at the center.  Costner reportedly wants to only work one week to shoot the remaining episodes in the season. Remains to be seen how they would handle the exit of John Dutton as the patriarch of the family and center star.

Fans can, however, look forward to a spinoff series involving Matthew McConaughey.

You May Also Like

1

Couple Renovates Old Laundromat Into Community Hangout
2

Ed Sheeran Plays Guitar And Sings In Court
3

Jonas Brothers Will Join ESPN For NFL Draft Coverage
4

Elon Musk Said They Learned A Lot From Test Run Of SpaceX Rocket
5

Keanu Reeves Has Sweet Interaction With Young Fan