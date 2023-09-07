Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Cries Over Child Support In Court

September 7, 2023 6:28AM AKDT
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was asking for more than $160,000 in monthly child support, but a judge knocked that down to $63,000.  She claimed “living a luxurious life is in the kids’ DNA at this point.”  She added, “I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce.”

Her lawyers were pushing Costner to answer whether he quit “Yellowstone” or if he had an option to continue and he said it wasn’t “his choice” to leave the show.

Their kids are 16, 14, and 13.

