Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Set For Comedic Olympic Highlights On Peacock

If you want a funny twist on your Summer Olympics coverage from Paris this summer, check out Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. “We’re going for gold, everybody!” Hart said in a statement.

The show will feature the comics sharing “their signature hilarious insights” to recap “the best and most unexpected moments” from the games. They will also have in-studio competitions, interviews with athletes, and act as “one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics.”

Look for the eight episodes to kick off the same day as the opening ceremony on July 26th.