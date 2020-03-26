KFQD Interview: Can Prop 13 Win Over Opponents of Last Year’s Alcohol Tax Proposal?
By now, Anchorage voters should have their vote-by-mail ballots for the Municipal Election. One of the propositions on the ballot has received more attention than some of the others – in the form of campaigns for and against. That’s Proposition 13, which would add a five percent tax on alcohol sales for the purpose of spending on issues related to public safety, child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and homelessness. Last year, Anchorage voters rejected an alcohol tax; former State Representative Alyce Hanley says she was among those who voted no – but she’s come out in support of Prop 13. She spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about it.