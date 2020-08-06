KFQD Interview: Clothesline Project
Anchorage Cops for Community, the local police nonprofit, is once again hosting the Clothesline Project – a back-to-school clothing drive. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Clothesline Project is accepting donations of new still-packaged socks and underwear, and taking precautions for this Saturday’s distribution of the items. Officer Marcos Weinrick spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about how people can help out and what those picking up items Saturday can expect.
