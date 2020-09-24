      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: Iditarod Plans for 2021

Sep 24, 2020 @ 11:15am

On September 18th, Iditarod officials announced intentions to run the 2021 sled dog race with safety procedures in place for varying coronavirus scenarios. The multi-tier plan, developed with the help of an epidemiologist, could see mushers avoiding traditional checkpoints at villages – with the stated goal being zero community transmission. Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach spoke with KFQD about the additional planning going into the race.

Click here for more KFQD interviews. 

 

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’