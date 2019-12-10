KFQD Interview: KWHL Toys for Tots
The Marine Corps Reserves’ annual Toys for Tots toy drive is underway. The nationwide event collects new toys and distributes them to less-fortunate children during the holidays. In Alaska, toy drives are happening in Anchorage, the Mat-Su, and Fairbanks. For years, a reliable participant in the Anchorage efforts has been KWHL – one of our sister radio stations. This Wednesday through Friday, KWHL will be on location in midtown Anchorage collecting donations for Toys for Tots. KWHL’s afternoon DJ, Alice, stopped by KFQD this week to chat about the rock station’s involvement.