KFQD Interview: Maintaining the Alaska Cargo Supply Chain
While some bare store shelves in Anchorage have frustrated shoppers during these anxious times, officials and cargo businesses say it’s an issue of “over-buying” and stockpiling rather than a disruption in the cargo supply chain. Dave Karp, the Senior Vice President of Saltchuk Alaska – the parent company of TOTE Maritime Alaska, Carlile Transportation Systems, Northern Air Cargo, and Delta Western – spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed in the cargo transportation business.
