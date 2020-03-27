      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: Maintaining the Alaska Cargo Supply Chain

Mar 26, 2020 @ 6:18pm

While some bare store shelves in Anchorage have frustrated shoppers during these anxious times, officials and cargo businesses say it’s an issue of “over-buying” and stockpiling rather than a disruption in the cargo supply chain. Dave Karp, the Senior Vice President of Saltchuk Alaska – the parent company of TOTE Maritime Alaska, Carlile Transportation Systems, Northern Air Cargo, and Delta Western – spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed in the cargo transportation business.

Click here for more KFQD interviews.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings