Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Accused As The Main Plotter Of 9/11 Attacks, Agrees To Plead Guilty

FILE - This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. military, shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, center, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, attending a pre-trial session at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has agreed to plead guilty, The Defense Department said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaida’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has agreed to plead guilty.

That’s according to the Defense Department.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accomplices in the attack are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.

The U.S. agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al-Qaida’s attack, and more than 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings, killing nearly 3,000 people.