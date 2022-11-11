Kid Applies For A Job At Drake’s…To Get An Xbox

Nash Johnson is 8-years-old and knew he could earn money faster to buy that Xbox if he got a job. So…he got online and applied to be a dishwasher at the new Drake’s that opened in Lexington, Kentucky. One snag…his mom didn’t know. She admires his initiative though!

He put he was under 18, because they didn’t ask for his birthdate. Clever…but ultimately, they couldn’t offer him the job legally until he’s 16. But the management at Drake’s were so impressed with him, they invited him to orientation where they gave him that Xbox! And he cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening celebration!