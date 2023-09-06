Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kid Finds Wallet And $2000 Cash Fishing In A Huge Lake

September 6, 2023 5:49AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Minnesota teenager found a wad of cash while fishing this summer and ended up returning it to its owner…600 miles away!  

Connor was out with his dad and cousin on the Lake of the Woods, the sixth-largest freshwater lake in the US—over 70 miles of water—and felt something on his fishing line. It was a brown billfold with a soggy business card and $2000 cash! 

He said, “My cousin opened the wallet up, and he said some words you probably shouldn’t say, and he showed everyone, and we took the money out and let it dry out,” Connor said.

They called the number on the soggy card and found out Jim Denny lost it OVER A YEAR AGO…and he’s now 600 miles away in Iowa. Jim made the trip to Minnesota bringing a custom designed cooler for Connor and took Connor and his family out to dinner as a thank you! 

You May Also Like

1

Taiwan’s Vice President Accuses China Of Trying To Influence Upcoming Elections
2

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To “Survivor” Contestants That Didn’t Win
5

Heineken Sells Its Russian Operations For 1 Euro, Taking $300 Million Euro Hit