Kid Who Walked To Graduation Gets A New Bike, Scholarship And Minivan

A teenager in Missouri who went viral because he walked miles to his eighth-grade graduation now has new options to get places.

You might have heard the story of a 14-year-old named Xavier Jones who walked over two hours to get to his 8th grade graduation. His grandpa’s car broke down so he and his brother and a friend walked 6 miles to Harris-Stowe State University where his graduation was taking place. He was a 4.0 student and he wanted to graduate 8th grade. His story went viral and things have happened for Xavier. After watching Xavier’s story, current Miami Dolphins player Terron Armstead arranged for the special surprises to happen.He was gifted a $5,000 electric bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday and his family also received a $40,000 minivan!

And he’s got a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University waiting for him. “If you want something done, you got to go ahead and do it yourself,” Xavier said.