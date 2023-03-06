Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

March 6, 2023 7:24AM AKST
Share
Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

Jenna Ortega won Favorite Female TV Star (Family) for her role as Wednesday, which also too Family Favorite TV Show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.   Sonic The Hedgehog 2 won the Family Favorite Movie award. Dwayne Johnson won an acting award for Black Adam, Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett also won awards.

Adam Sandler and the Transformers character Optimus Prime received special honors. CBS Mornings host and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio hosted (who also won for Favorite Female Creator) with Bebe Rexha opened the show.

You May Also Like

1

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
2

A Fake “Captain America” Musical Is Becoming A Real Musical
3

We Thought You Needed To See Shirtless Shawn Mendes Hiking
4

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
5

Niall Horan NAILS His Blake Shelton Impersonation In This “Voice” Teaser